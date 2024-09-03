Air ambulance lands in Sunderland's Barnes Park to pick up medics needed after incident in Hetton
Children and adults playing in the park's playing field were surprised when the helicopter landed there at about 11.45am on Tuesday, September 3.
The medical staff on board then accompanied the patient to hospital by road.
A statement from North East Air Ambulance to the Echo read: "Our critical care team was activated at 9.56am to reports of a medical incident in Hetton-le-Hole. We had two doctors and a paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 10.08am.
"Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient and the patient was taken to hospital by a NEAS road crew, accompanied by our team."
