Emergency exercise to take place at Newcastle International Airport

Passengers are being advised that an emergency exercise is taking place at Newcastle International Airport today.

Various emergency vehicles will be on the airfield during the day, but bosses have said it will not affect any arriving or departing flights.

The airport tweeted: "An emergency exercise is taking place at the airport this afternoon.

"Passengers are advised that they may see various emergency service vehicles on the airfield during this time - this is a training exercise and will not affect any arriving or departing flights."