Elderly man taken to hospital as accident closes Sunderland's Park Lane Interchange

An elderly man has been taken to hospital after being knocked down in Vine Place close to the entrance to Sunderland's main bus station.

The North East Ambulance Service was called to a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a bus around 5.15pm this afternoon.

A spokesman said: "We sent a paramedic ambulance and two hazardous areas response teams and have taken him to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

The victim's injuries are not believed to be serious.

Operator Go North East Tweeted just before 5.50pm that services were unable to use the main part of the station and were using stands A-F.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were at the scene.

The interchange has now reopened to bus traffic

