Eight dog-friendly pubs in Sunderland to take your canine companions after the Wetherspoons ban

As Wetherspoons introduces its ban on dogs in all of its pubs, we look at where canines are welcome in Sunderland.

The food and drink chain said only assistance dogs would now be welcome at its pubs, which include The William Jameson and Cooper Rose in Sunderland, The Sir William de Wessyngton in Washington and The Wild Boar in Houghton, because the pets were "unpredictable".

We've asked around and trawled through TripAdvisor on recommendations for good places to take your pooch instead.

Grannie Annies, Marine Walk, Sunderland

Described by one TripAdvisor reviewer as a "pawsome dog friendly pub" (see what they did there), reviewers report their canine companions being given water and dog treats.

It's also in a good spot if you've been walking your dog on the coast or in Roker Park.

The Shipwrights Hotel, Ferryboat Lane, Sunderland

A good place to call in if your dog has been stretching its legs along the river. Customers report quality food and drink in a great location, as well as a welcoming attitude to pooches.

The Ivy House, Worcester Street, Sunderland

One of Sunderland's most popular local pubs with a friendly crowd, which welcomes dogs and people from all walks of life.

The Promenade, Queens Parade, Sunderland

Described as a "great dog friendly pub", this was another destination raved about for its friendly atmosphere and food on TripAdvisor.

The Stables, West Herrington

One to call in at if you've been out exploring the tracks and trails of Sunderland's more rural stretches.

One TripAdvisor reviewer reported his dog getting several biscuits from staff, equalling the service she got when calling in for a meal.

Fausto, Marine Walk, Sunderland

Ok, not a pub, but a good place to call in with your dog for a drink and bite to eat, if other establishments turn you away.

Dog sausages are also reported to be on offer for your hound on certain days.

Love Lily, Pier Point, Sunderland

Again, not a pub, but this tea room does have an alcohol licence - and a big jar of dog treats on the counter, with canine visitors guaranteed a warm welcome. Read our review here.

Gin and Bear It, High Street West, Sunderland

A stylish gin bar isn't the most likely candidate to make it onto the dog-friendly list, but this place loves dogs.

So much so that it introduced beef-flavoured dog beer for customers to give their hounds so refreshment.

Friday and Saturday nights are too busy for dogs, but Sundays are dog-friendly days at the bar.

And another place to try...

We had to add this one on as an extra: Doggie Diner canine cafe on Sea Road has three menus - one for drinks, one for humans, and one for dogs.

If you're serious about dining with the dog in your life, this is the place to go!