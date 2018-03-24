Egg-cellent response to Sunderland Easter appeal

Caring council workers will help make it a happier Easter for families in Sunderland.

Volunteers from the Business Support team appealed to council colleagues to donate Easter eggs and help create a “mountain” of chocolate treats.

Hundreds have been collected, with the largest ones also put up for raffle to help raise money to buy even more.

The donated eggs were arranged for collection at the civic centre by pupils from Hudson Road Primary, to be delivered for distribution to families across the city through the Sunderland foodbank network, from the head offices based in Hendon.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and vice-chairman of Governors at Hudson Road Primary, Coun Michael Mordey, said: “I’d like to thank all the staff who donated an Easter egg to this appeal, and all those who helped organise it.

“I’m delighted that pupils from Hudson Road Primary have volunteered to play their part in organising everything for collection, and would also like to thank all those from the Sunderland foodbank network, who will help make sure all those families most in need will receive one.”

Sunderland foodbank co-ordinator, Kate Townsend, said: “We work with a network of foodbanks across the Sunderland area, helping some of the most vulnerable members of our community, and they could not function without the kind hearts of the public.”

The Sunderland foodbank network has been running since November 2017, organised by Durham Christian Partnership to bring together food banks from across the city.