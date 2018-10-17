Where you could spot dinosaurs at Sunderland University as students prepare for degree show

Visitors could take a trip back in time and walk among the dinosaurs as part of a show at Sunderland University.

The 2018 MA Design Degree Show launches this weekend - and one student is getting ready to present her dinosaur-themed virtual reality museum.

Nailah Alam has created the virtual reality site, where visitors can teleport around the museum, and bring the extinct giants to life.

The 26-year-old, from Newcastle, said: “My work explores the world of 3D and interactivity in order to enhance the possibilities of learning in a virtual and augmented environment."

Before beginning her Masters, Nailah worked as a graphic designer and illustrator for a marine conservation charity in Greece.

She added: “Virtual and augmented reality was the next step for my work. It was a way for me to enhance my 3D models and bring out more user engagement with my work.”

Following her masters, Nailah has landed a job as Junior XR Designer and Developer for Hedgehog Lab, a global digital product consultancy with offices in Hyderabad, Copenhagen, Boston and Newcastle.

Another student taking a step into a new world is Dina Jing Ding. Dina, originally from China.

She is working on special teaching tools for visually impaired children, aged between three and six.

There is no Chinese version of Braille, so very young children would have to learn English before they could "read" using Braille.

The project, which includes the creation of three new products, the PandaE-Book, PandaBun and Panda Laptop stems from Dina’s research with Professor Liu of Beijing Union University.

She added: “Blind children in China do not have early intervention education before going to school, and needed more time to learn after entering school.

"Printing books for blind children is complicated, so few books exist on the market. In China, there is only one Braille library in WuHan.

“My project is to design a product suitable for early intervention education for three to six year-old visually impaired children and their families."

Dina is now planning to study for a PhD and will continue to work on designs for those in need of support.

Nailah and Dina’s work is on display among 12 MA Design graduates at the 2018 Degree Show.

Among the other works on display is an exhibition of photographs of 50 women’s breasts and a children’s book that questions stereotypes with a friendly Big Bad Wolf.

*Sunderland's University 2018 MA Design Degree Show is at Priestman Building, Green Terrace from October 20 until November 1. All exhibitions are free and open to everyone.