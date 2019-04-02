Sunderland school to host rugby silverware during tour of the region

A Sunderland school is to play host to two prestigious trophies during their tour of the region.

Acadamy 360 will display the Heineken Champions Cup and European Rugby Challenge Cup trophies before the Newcastle 2019 finals in May.

Academy 360 to play host to rugby silverware.

Rugby fans will be able to get up close to the trophies at the Pennywell school, which has been chosen for this special event, on Friday, April 5 between

1pm and 3pm.

They will be on display in the school’s main entrance and library and fans popping into Academy 360 to view the trophies will also have the chance to win tickets to the Challenge Cup Final on Friday, May 10, by getting the best selfie with the trophies and sharing them on social media (Twitter and Facebook) with the hashtag #Newcastle2019TrophiesTour.

Principal of Academy 360, Rachel Donohue is thrilled that her school has been chosen as part of the official tour.

She said: "Academy 360 is delighted to have been selected to host the trophies for this top-tier tour. It is a fantastic opportunity for the community given the prestige associated with this huge sporting event.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors to our school before what I am sure will be an action-packed weekend at St James’ Park."

Taking place over the weekend of 10-11 May 2019, Newcastle is hosting the Greatest Weekend in Rugby. It kicks off at St James’ Park with the European Rugby Challenge Cup Final on Friday, May 10, followed by the Heineken Champions Cup Final on Saturday, May 11.

Mick Hogan, Newcastle 2019 event director, said: "In the build-up to, and during the Newcastle 2019 Finals, we are looking to engage with a wide range of communities in the region and the Trophies Tour is a crucial part of this.

"As well as the rugby community, we want to attract new people to the sport and build excitement for what promises to be the greatest weekend in rugby.

"Both the Heineken Champions Cup and the European Rugby Challenge Cup trophies are very prestigious and impressive. We’re sure they will generate tremendous interest and will draw in large crowds to see the two trophies.

"As well as drumming up excitement for the Newcastle 2019 Finals, we want to showcase our wonderful region to fans from all over the world."