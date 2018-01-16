'Still a great school to attend' - your memories of life at St Anthony's in Sunderland

St Anthony's girls past and present have been sharing their memories of schooling in Sunderland.

It comes as the running of the school, which was established by the Sisters of Mercy in 1843, is passed over to the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle.

St Anthony's netball match in 1990. Do you know anyone in the picture?

Now based in the city's Thornhill Terrace, building of the new school was completed last year.

The school has become a Multi-Academy Trust (MAT), which means it will now work more closely with the deanery family of schools within Monkwearmouth Catholic Partnership, formerly St Bede’s Deanery, which is the nine Catholic primary schools and the two catholic Secondary Schools within the central area of the city.

Many of you took to the Sunderland Echo Facebook page to share your memories of your years at St Anthony's.

Here are some of your memories shared with us on Facebook:

Jeanette Reilly: "How sad for us for whom school at St Anthony's provided such a strong basr ... for friendship, education, esteem and drive. I loved my time there.

"As they always did, the sisters have made a decision for the best education needs of the pupils and before handing it over ensured it was fit for purpose for today ... which will eventually provide the nostalgia for the current girls. Well done SOM sine labe and lets not forget... cleanliness is next to godliness!"

Adeleine Stubbs: "Sister Dolores still going strong she taught my two daughters at English Martyrs ,who are now in their 50s and she also taught their children, I see her at mass on a Sunday and she always asks after the girls and remembers their names!"

Natalie Russell: "My former headmistress Sr Mary Enda on here. Didn't fully appreciate it at the time, but a fabulous school in the 1970s."

Fiona Leask: "My mam went here in the 50s, myself 90s and now I have a daughter in Sixth Form and a daughter in Tear 8. St Anthony’s is still a great school to attend. My daughters love going here. Good luck to the future. I’m sure Mrs Shepard will keep taking the school from strength to strength."

Beverley Barton: "Remember Sr Aelred in a pink nightie during a fire alarm at night on a school trip to Switzerland. Must have been around 1977."

Nicola Blaylock: "I adored Sister Aelred when I went to St Anthony ‘s in the 80s."

Lisa Towning: "Sister Aelred was headmistress when I was there. She was lovely."

Susanne Martin: "Sister Dolores was my head teacher at English Martyrs many moons ago lovely lady."

Clair Brannagan: "Ahh. Loved Sister Adrienne."