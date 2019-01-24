School league tables: Government delivers its verdict on Sunderland secondary schools

The Government has today published new secondary school league tables - with most of the city's schools falling below the new Progress 8 benchmark.

In Sunderland five of the secondary schools were classed as below average for the benchmark, and a further eight were classed as well below.

A group of Southmoor Academy students delighted with their A-level results.

The Progress 8 score shows how much progress pupils made between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4, based on results in up to eight qualifications, including English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications, including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved qualifications.

A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than similar schools and below zero means they made less, but a negative progress score does not mean pupils made no progress, or the school has failed.

On Wearside St Anthony's Catholic Girls' Academy bucked the trend and was the only secondary in the city to score above average with a Progress 8 score of 0.29, putting it top of the Government's tables for overall performance.

However, when it comes to A-levels, it was Southmoor Academy which has taken the top overall performance spot with a Progress 8 score - calculated on progress made between the end of key stage 4 and end of A level studies compared to similar students - of 0.16.

In County Durham, Durham Johnston clinched one of the top slots for GCSEs with a Progress 8 score of 0.28 and the Academy at Shotton Hall in Peterlee got a score of 0.21.

Durham Johnston was also among the top performers at A-levels with a Progress 8 score of 0.25, but was pipped to the top slot by Framwellgate School which clinched a score of 0.32.