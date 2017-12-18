School is top of the class after earning ‘world-class’ mark

A school is celebrating being top of the class after becoming just one of 60 in England to earn a prestigious award.

Whitburn Church of England Academy has been given the World Class Schools Quality Mark Award.

Gaining the World Class Schools Quality Mark is a huge achievement for our students Alan Hardie

To win the award, students, rather than the school itself, were assessed.

Six Year 13 pupils who were involved in the process accepted the award on behalf of the school at a ceremony at Cambridge University.

In the assessment process, students were measured on their readiness for the world of work and life in 21st century society.

It was they who were assessed, based on the idea that if a school is truly world class, its students should be able to demonstrate it in whatever context they find themselves. Alan Hardie, principal of Whitburn Church of England Academy, said: “Gaining the World Class Schools Quality Mark is a huge achievement for our students.

“We are very grateful to Paul Mackings, a former pupil who has attained great success in the world of business, for his very kind donation towards the cost of travel and accommodation.

“This allowed us to take six students to the award event, giving them a fantastic opportunity to visit a world-leading university.”

Jean Mulley, the school’s chairwoman of governors, said: “I am absolutely delighted and extremely proud of our wonderful students on this fantastic achievement.

“To have achieved world-class status is such an honour and to have achieved this accolade purely by their own merits is even more of a distinction.

“The educational environment we foster at Whitburn Church of England Academy has provided these students with the ability and confidence to take their place on this world-class platform.

“We are all extremely proud of them.”

Miranda Perry, the director of World Class Schools Quality Mark, said: “The calibre of the students this year was extraordinary.

“These are incredible young people, to whom I would trust our future.”