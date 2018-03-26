Revealed: 12 Sunderland schools rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted

These Sunderland schools have reason to celebrate after being given the highest possible rating by Ofsted at their last full inspections.

Four ratings can be given by the education watchdog - and we certainly have something to be proud of in our city with 12 schools scoring an outstanding grade.

Ofsted can also grade a school as good, requires improvement or inadequate.

The schools in our gallery have had their inspections carried out from 2006 up until January this year.

