Results day data shows drop in students accepted onto UK degree courses

Fewer students have been accepted on to UK degree courses this year, initial figures show.

Ucas data shows that 411,860 have taken up places so far, down 1% on the same point last year.

It also shows that 353,960 UK students have been accepted on to courses, down 2%.

Read more: Five tips for surviving A-level results day

The drops come in the wake of a decrease in applications to start degrees at UK universities this autumn, fuelled by factors including a fall in the UK's 18-year-old population.

More than half a million students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving A-level results today.

Last year, 26.3% of A-levels scored an A or A*

Related content: What to do if you're having cold feet about university