How the North East's universities rank in the UK-wide league table

An annual league table of UK universities has been released - and Sunderland University has been ranked as the lowest in the North East.

The Complete University Guide 2019 rankings are based on 10 measures, including student satisfaction, research, entry standards, the proportion of good honours degrees awarded, graduate prospects and completion rates.

Durham University was the top scorer for the North East coming in sixth position.

While the football club may have been relegated, Sunderland University has climbed a few places up the league table this year, coming in 99th place. Despite this, it's the lowest-ranking university in the region.

Teesside is just a few places ahead at 92nd. It is the biggest climber of the North East unis, moving up nine places.

Newcastle University moved up one spot to 22nd, while Northumbria went down to 56th.

Cambridge and Oxford were ranked first and second respectively, the London School of Economics and Political Science was third, then Imperial College London in fourth, and rounding out the top five was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's alma mater, the University of St Andrews.

Durham was followed by Loughborough, Lancaster, Warwick and the University College London taking the 10th spot.

The rankings, which cover 131 institutions, also show that the biggest climber was Staffordshire University, which moves up 32 places to joint 73rd.

Dr Bernard Kingston, chairman of thecompleteuniversityguide.co.uk, said: "It is a fact that Cambridge and Oxford have usually topped the table. But some 20 British universities could be regarded as top world-class institutions - some ancient like Cambridge and Oxford, and some modern like Warwick and Lancaster.

"All are able to attract faculty and research funding globally.

"This clearly influences the quality of their undergraduate teaching and enables them to recruit high-quality students. All universities strive for continual improvement, and it is conceivable that in the future others may pose a challenge to Cambridge and Oxford."

The authors note that across the UK, the proportion of graduates gaining a first or 2.1 has increased year-on-year since the table was first created.