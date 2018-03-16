Children skip to it at Sunderland sports competition

Skippers from schools across Sunderland battled it out at a city-wide competition.

The Skipping School, run by Chris Corcoran, was back on Wearside as this year’s tournament was held at Sunderland University’s CitySpace campus, in Chester Road.

Festival one was won by Red House Academy and by Castletown Primary, with Southwick Primary runners-up.

Festival two saw Academy 360 host and the Pennywell school’s primary unit won the tournament, with South Hylton runners-up.

At CitySpace a competition for infant schools only was held, with Ryhope Infants winning and Hill View Infants coming second.

And the fourth festival was held at Thornhill and won by Town End Primary, with the runners-up Newbottle Primary.

All four winners and all four runners-up will now compete in the final at the city final on June 20.

Mr Corcoran said: “I am delighted with the overall reaction from the teachers who have engaged with us who collectively have said there is so little on offer for Key Stage One children, especially those who are not sports-orientated.

“In addition, they have said that this project has ticked so many boxes for fundamental movement skills and more than anything it has given them all a sense of fulfilment and fun.”