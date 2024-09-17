Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A festival to raise awareness of climate change and how to live sustainably whilst protecting our planet and wonderful city, will be returning to Sunderland city centre in October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creo

EcoFest, which is being delivered by Sunderland City Council and a range of local partners, will return for a third time next month.

The event, on Saturday 5 October, will see families and residents taking part in a range of fun activities at the Museum & Winter Gardens while also learning more about the environment and sustainable living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free-to-attend festival will include arts and crafts activities with textiles and recycled materials, stalls and stands with information and activities on local growing, cycling and walking activities, recycling advice and waste and energy efficiency support.

The announcement comes after leading environmental charity World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) recently named Sunderland as the UK's National Winner of WWF's One Planet City Challenge (OPCC) 2024.

The OPCC is one of the largest and longest-running climate challenges for local governments in the world. Since its inception in 2011, it has been highlighting leading examples of climate mitigation and adaptation from cities around the world.

The success will now see the city enter the race to become one of the OPCC Global Winners, which will be announced and celebrated at an award ceremony at the World Urban Forum in Cairo at the beginning of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Lindsey Leonard, portfolio holder for environment, net zero and transport at Sunderland City Council, said: “As a city we’re determined to play our part in fighting climate change and events such as EcoFest are key to showcasing to our residents how they can effect positive change as well as shining a light on the work we all need to put in to help achieve net zero.

“It is also a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with young people across the city in a fun, interactive way and get them actively involved in shaping the city’s plans to achieve carbon neutrality.

“We are really looking forward to it and would encourage residents to come along and get involved. If it’s anything like previous years, it should be a great day out.”

Groundwork NE & Cumbria's Green Doctors is also supporting EcoFest 2024 alongside Sunderland City Council.is also supporting EcoFest 2024 alongside Sunderland City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliff Duff, Energy and Retrofit advisor for Sunderland at Green Doctors said: “We are looking forward to meeting people at the event and making sure they are prepared for winter. We would encourage people to come along and chat to us for some free energy efficiency advice, and to find out what options are available to help retrofit your home. Being more energy efficient can save you money as well as the planet.”

For more information on EcoFest Sunderland, visit www.mysunderland.co.uk/ecofest