Ecofest 'Plant a Pledge' scheme is a blooming success

Everything is coming up wildflowers for Sunderland residents who vowed to take action on climate change.

The city’s second Ecofest event in October saw people urged to commit to make one small change to reduce their carbon footprint.

The ‘Plant A Pledge’ scheme then saw pledges - from switching off lights to turning down thermostats - written on seeded paper containing varieties of environment-enhancing wildflowers, such as poppies, daisies and cornflowers.

Now the pledges made at the event are beginning to bloom, thanks to the work of Sunderland City Council’s Low Carbon Team and community groups and organisations from across the city.

Jennie Morris from Just Let Your Soul Grow with three young volunteers. | creo

Sites that have planted pledges include Back on the Map in Hendon, Just Let Your Soul Grow in Fulwell, Elemore Country Park in Hetton, Kayll Road Library in Pallion and Washington Mind.

Further pledges have also been made by staff, the public and volunteers at each of the planting sites over recent weeks by teams including gardening volunteers, adults with learning disabilities, grandparents and grandchildren.

Sue Burnell, Peer Community Connector at Washington Mind, said: “Our Life House Community Garden provides our café with a self-sustaining food source but also works to improve our natural spaces; increasing local biodiversity, ecosystem services and carbon sinks whilst providing a space for our communities to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

“We are pleased to be working with other partners in the city as part of the Plant A Pledge Project, and we are keen to do our bit to improve our local environment while supporting global environmental issues like the biodiversity crisis.

“It has been inspiring to see the number of ideas that our service users and members of the public have pledged to do.”

Let Your Soul Grow’s Jennie Morris added: “This project has allowed for some brilliant conversations to be had between the children, young people and volunteers at Just Let Your Soul Grow.

“As a Community Interest Company, we are invested in raising awareness around climate change and how people can take steps to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Often this can feel incredibly overwhelming as an individual act and this project has shown how small achievable pledges contribute to collective community action. No one is too young to make a difference.”

The aim of the project is to encourage all residents from across the city to do their bit to improve biodiversity, be it planting native plants and trees that support, enhance and create habitats for a range of species or increasing the number of green spaces in urban areas.

The soil the city council has provided for the planters and pots is recycled from Barley Mow Park. Recent improvements to the park’s landscaping created an excess of soil which has been utilised as part of the project. The planting efforts have also been supplemented with locally grown lavender and chamomile seeds supplied by Just Let Your Soul Grow.