Easter holidays 2023 Sunderland: When do schools break up for Easter and when do they return?
The Easter holidays are fast approaching - here’s when students are off for Easter and when they go back
As we edge closer and closer to Easter, school children up and down the country are gearing up for the holidays, which will signal the end of the second full term of the current school year.
It will be the first break from school since the February half term, which saw students in Sunderland return to school on Monday, February 27, which was the halfway point in the term set to finish soon.
The upcoming two week break from school will be the penultimate holiday before the summer extended break, which is the longest holiday for school children in the school calendar, as they get six weeks off.
The spring term, which we are currently in, is the shortest of the three terms, with 58 school days pencilled in. The summer term is the second longest, lasting 63 days but the autumn term lasts the longest at 72 days.
As the Easter holidays approach, the Sunderland Echo has all the information regarding when students break up for school, when they go back and remaining school holidays for the current school year.
What are the Easter holiday dates for schools in Sunderland?
According to the Sunderland City Council, school children in Sunderland break up for Easter on Friday, March 31, 2023. They will not return to school for over two weeks, until Monday, April 17, 2023.