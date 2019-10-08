East Herrington Primary Academy Head Teacher praises crews after classroom fire
Fire crews were sent to extinguish a small fire within a classroom at East Herrington Primary Academy.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire within the school building, on Balmoral Terrace, Sunderland, shortly after 7.15pm on Monday, October 7.
The blaze had begun within the single-storey building, which houses multiple classrooms and office spaces.
An electric radiator within one of the classrooms has been lightly damaged by fire and heat and the classroom suffered some smoke damage.
Firefighters from Farringdon Community Fire Station and Sunderland Central Fire Station were sent to the scene to put out the fire in one of the classrooms.
A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident to the Echo, and said: “The fire was located in one classroom where an electric radiator was 5% severely damaged by fire and heat and the classroom was lightly damaged by smoke.”
The incident took place after school hours but people were in the building at the time. A meeting and a club were taking place in other parts of the school and those involved had to evacuate after the alarm went off.
Head Teacher and Safeguarding Lead, Mrs N Hair, has praised the fire crews for their service. She told the Echo: “It was a very minor incident and the fire fighters acted quickly when they arrived after the fire alarm went off.
“They were excellent and I can’t fault them.
“Those in the building at the time evacuated quickly and safely.
“Safety in our school with the children and the staff is paramount. In one way, this incident helped us see that when there is an incident, we know how to deal with things safely.”
Thankfully, no one was injured and the school opened the following morning as usual with no permanent damage to the building.