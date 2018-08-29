East Boldon squash club player to take part in six hours ‘squashathon’ for cancer charity

Squash fans are being challenged to hit the court to help boost the funds of a cancer charity.

East Boldon squash club member Geraldine Reddel will be putting her playing skills and endurance to the test by taking part in a gruelling six-hour squashathon.

The event will be held at the club based in Sunderland Road, East Boldon, on Saturday from 10am.

For a £10 donation, people can book a slot to take on Geraldine in a 20-minute game.

The cash raised will be donated to the Solan Conner Fawcett Families Cancer Trust which stepped in to support her best friend following her cancer diagnosis.

Geraldine, who has been a club member since last October, said: “Squash is the one sport I love and East Boldon is such a lovely club.

“Straight away when I asked if I could do a fundraiser for a charity that had been helping my best friend, they said yes.

“It’s not something I’ve done before and six hours is a long time but hopefully we will raise quite a bit of money for the Solan Conner Fawcett Families Cancer Trust.”

Geraldine, from Newton Ayecliffe, who was introduced to the Squash Club by a friend added: “My main push for doing this is because I know a lot of people who have been touched by cancer, and having charities like the Solan Conner Fawcett Families Cancer Trust can provide people who have been diagnosed with cancer and their families with so much support, and it can make all the difference.”

The Solan Conner Fawcett Families Cancer Trust help provide support including helping to source funding a gardener to days out and arranging short breaks.

The squashathon is open to all players to take part. For details and to book a slot call 07971 253 865.

To make a donation visit gofundme.com/squashathon

For information on the Mark Solan charity visit www.teamsolan.org.uk