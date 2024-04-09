Earth Day in Sunderland 2024 - everyone invited for picnic in the park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Submitted picture ahead of ICOS event in Backhouse Park for Earth Day.

People of all cultures, colours and communities in Sunderland are being invited to celebrate the planet with a picnic in the city’s Backhouse Park.

The event - Earth Day Picnic Day For Families - has been organised by the International Community Organisation of Sunderland (ICOS) for Saturday, April 20, to mark Earth Day.

The annual event is designed to demonstrate support for environmental protection nationally and internationally.

The family fun event at the Ryhope Road park will run from 11am to 3pm with the organisers hoping people of all communities will come together for an enjoyable occasion which puts the spotlight on environmental issues.

Agnieszka Cielecka, project worker at ICOS, said: “We’re planning a fun day when everyone can come together and enjoy the things that unite us as well as celebrate the different colours and traditions our cultures can boast.

“We think that it has become clear that solving the climate crisis is down to everybody, not just somebody, and it will be lovely to have a community coming together looking to celebrate nature and the environment

“Everyone is welcome. Our main aim is to spread awareness about conservation, nature and sustainability.

“We're excited about our collaboration with the local community and especially about engaging people from diverse backgrounds.”

At the centre of the event will be healthy-choice picnics for visitors near the Ryhope Road entrance where stalls from environmental groups will be set out around the children’s play area.

There will be a Bug World Workshop for children with a nature officer from Durham Wildlife Trust conducting it.

That hands-on experience will educate and entertain youngsters hoping to develop a connection to nature and the organisers plan to have other family-friendly attractions.

ICOS has a history of involvement in maintaining and improving Backhouse Park and will ensure it is an environmentally friendly and sustainable event.

ICOS engagement officer Daniel Krzyszczak, said: “We’re proposing an engaging and educational outdoor event in celebration of Earth Day, dedicated to our local community.

“Our goal is to foster a sense of community while raising awareness about climate change and promoting sustainable practices.”

“We aim to provide a delightful experience for families by offering healthy food options and activities to children.

“We always get strong support from Sunderland Council and will work closely with them, and in terms of community engagement we would like to invite local organisations dedicated to environmental causes to set up stalls in the park.

“These organisations will share valuable information, resources, and initiatives related to climate change and nature conservation.

“Throughout the event, we plan to host a brief awareness talk on climate change and its impact on our local community and will have a knowledgeable speaker to address key issues, providing practical tips on how individuals and families can contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

"But overall, the emphasis will be on fun, relaxation and community.”

Anyone who wants to get involved, either by exhibiting, sponsoring or adding to the Earth Day picnic, can contact Graeme Anderson on [email protected] or by ringing 07739 300 692,