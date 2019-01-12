Durham Police are taking on dozens of new officers - here's how to apply

Durham Police have announced that they are taking on dozens of new officers.

Applications are now open with the January 25 deadline less than a fortnight away.

This window will be closed early if the force receives 800 applications.

Chief Inspector Catherine Clarke, from Durham Constabulary, said: “Being a police officer is like no other job in the world. I can guarantee it’ll be the most challenging thing you’ve ever done, but it’ll also be the most rewarding.

“You’ll be the one running towards danger when everyone else is running away from it, you’ll see things that nobody else will see and you’ll do things you never thought you’d do.

“But you’ll finish your shift knowing you made a real difference to someone’s life - you were there during their hour of need when they had nobody else to turn to.

"You’ll make a genuine difference to your community and you’ll help make your town a better place to live.”

Applicants must be over 18, have a full driving licence and must be physically fit enough to perform the role.

Successful candidates will complete a 13-week training programme before having 10 weeks with a tutor.

Assistant Chief Officer Gary Ridley said: “There is no doubt that we, and other forces across the country, are facing unprecedented challenges, both financially and in terms of the range of crimes we are being called in to investigate.

“Despite these challenges, we pride ourselves on providing the best possible service to the people of County Durham and Darlington, doing the very best to protect victims of crime and being there for them when they need us the most.

“We are a diverse force and our officers are some of the best in the country, which has seen Durham Constabulary being rated as ‘outstanding’ for the past three years by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

“If you think you have the passion, professionalism and dedication to join the country’s top performing police force, we want to hear from you.

“We would also encourage people from diverse communities who have considered a career in policing to submit an application.”

For more information, and to see if you are eligible to apply, visit durham.police.uk/Join-us/Pages/Recruitment.aspx