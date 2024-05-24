Durham City centre street closed after ‘underground explosion’

By Tom Wilkinson
Published 24th May 2024, 13:39 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 13:51 BST
A busy city centre street has been closed after what police believe to have been an underground explosion.

Pavements in Durham city centre were damaged but there were no reports of any injuries following the incident at around 12.30pm on Friday.

It was believed the cause was a gas or electrical fault.

Emergency services at the scene of what police believe to have been an underground explosion in Durham city centre. Pavements in the city were damaged but there were no reports of any injuries following the incident at around 12.30pm on Friday. Picture date: Friday May 24, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Explosion. Photo credit should read: Rosie Wilkinson/PA WireEmergency services at the scene of what police believe to have been an underground explosion in Durham city centre. Pavements in the city were damaged but there were no reports of any injuries following the incident at around 12.30pm on Friday. Picture date: Friday May 24, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Explosion. Photo credit should read: Rosie Wilkinson/PA Wire
A cordon has been put in place between Framwellgate Bridge and North Road and people have been asked to stay away.

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “Police were called to Durham City shortly after 12.30pm today following what appears to be an underground explosion.

“Pavements were damaged during the incident in North Road but there are no reports of any injuries.

“A cordon is currently in place between Framwellgate Bridge and North Road and shoppers are asked to avoid the area.”

Officers and firefighters are at the scene making the area safe.

A County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.34pm today to reports of a small explosion under the pavement on North Road in Durham city centre.

“Crews from Durham Fire Station are currently at the scene and cordoned off the area until the gas and electric board arrive.”

