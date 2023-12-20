Dunelm welcomes deserving guests to special Christmas event in Sunderland

Homeware retailer Dunelm spread some festive joy with a Christmas event for the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The invite-only event saw Dunelm’s charity partners gather in the store’s Pausa Café to be amongst the first to try the all-new festive Christmas menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were also be treated to an evening of entertainment from a variety of special guests.

Attendees enjoyed an intimate performance from Sunderland-based choir who sang everyone’s festive favourites, followed by a game of Christmas bingo where guests played to win a range of lovely, Dunelm products.

Guests to the event were selected to join the party as a thank you for helping Dunelm to execute its 'Delivering Joy' initiative, and included representatives from SAPS, Fiscus, Happy Days for Strays, Fulwell Community Library, Paddock Dementia Care Home.

The Delivering Joy campaign, which is now in its fourth year, aims to bring joy and gifts to those in the community who would have otherwise gone without at Christmas – something that Dunelm’s charity guests have all benefited from first hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as local charities, residents from local care homes, St George’s and Blossom Hill were also in attendance as were several lucky followers of Dunelm Sunderland’s Facebook community group who won tickets to the event in an online giveaway.

Angela Smiles, Store Coach at Sunderland Dunelm, added: "We are thrilled to have been able to bring the spirit of the season to our Pausa Café and to have welcomed so many special visitors to our store.

Christmas is all about spreading Joy and we loved being able to create memorable moments for well-deserving people in our local community."