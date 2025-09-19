Drunken birthday boy damaged glass at Washington shop as he walked home caught by blood left at scene
James Quinn, 42, senselessly attacked Michelle's retail outlet in The Drive, Usworth, just doors from his home in the same street, on Sunday, June 8. But he cut himself while smashing either a window or drinks bottles and his DNA was retrieved by police forensic experts, prosecutor Jade Houston said.
Quinn had been out of trouble with the law for seven years and could give no explanation for his actions other than he had been boozing. He has now been ordered to pay shop bosses £220 in compensation after pleading guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage.
Ms Houston told magistrates in South Tyneside: “The owner of Michelle’s received a call from their security company to say that the alarm had gone off. A rear window of the shop was broken, and stock had been damaged. The call out was £135.
“CCTV was viewed, and some blood was found on broken glass, and it matched that of the defendant. He was arrested on September 2."
Quinn has 25 previous convictions from 53 offences - all dissimilar to his latest crime - and he was last before a court in December 2018. Heather Bolton, defending, said: “It was Mr Quinn’s birthday, and he had consumed too much alcohol, and he was on his way home.
“He accepts that he caused the damage to the window, but he can’t explain why, other than he stupidly had far too much to drink. He has been out of trouble for quite a few years. He is on benefits.”
As well as compensation, magistrates fined Quinn £40 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.