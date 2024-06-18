Drowning Prevention Week in Sunderland could save lives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) and the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS), wants people to be safe and wary of the dangers of water during Drowning Prevention Week.

The water is often more dangerous than it appears. | NationalWorld

In summer more people explore waterways, enjoying (hopefully) warmer weather during the lighter nights with their friends or family on holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RLSS’s 10th nationwide water safety campaign, Drowning Prevention Week, runs until June 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It highlights the dangers of the water, informs people how to engage with it safely and provides vital lifesaving knowledge to allow people to enjoy the water, safely.

During Drowning Prevention Week TWFRS will work closely with its partners to put across these important safety messages, including the RLSS Water Safety Code:

:: Stop and Think

:: Stay together

:: Call 999

:: Float

Tommy Richardson, TWFRS Water Safety lead, said: “Drowning Prevention Week is an opportunity for everyone to stop and think about their relationship with water.

“Most days, it will be our friend, but in some extreme situations, it becomes our foe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The average water temperature here in the North East is approximately 10 to 13 degrees all year round, which means people will quickly feel the effects of cold water shock on their bodies.

“We strongly advise that people swim on a lifeguarded beach, between the red and yellow flags or indoors at a lifeguard-attended swimming pool.

“Always adhere to the Water Safety Code as it could ultimately help to save your life or the life of a loved one.”

Marc Morley, of Environmental Services at Sunderland City Council said: “We're backing RLSS Drowning Prevention week this week because while we're lucky to have beautiful beaches and waterways here in Sunderland, we want everyone who visits them to be able to enjoy them safely. "If you're planning on swimming outdoors, the safest place to swim is between the flags on a lifeguarded beach. If you're new to open water swimming, joining an organised group is a great way to enjoy the sea in a safer way, where you can stay close to experienced open water swimmers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s prevention and education team visits schools, colleges, businesses and community groups to provide crucial water safety guidance and advice.