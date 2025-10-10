The structure has been installed as part of EXPO Sunderland, a series of events taking place up to 2026 which celebrate Sunderland’s growth and future. | Sunderland Echo

A high-profile line-up of speakers from across the built environment, public policy, investment, innovation, and academia has been unveiled ahead of next week’s Expo Sunderland: Delivering the Future City conference.

Taking place on Tuesday, October 14, and Wednesday, October 15 at City Hall, Sunderland, the flagship event will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions from influential figures including:

Pat Ritchie CBE, Chair of Homes England

Henry Kippin, Chief Executive of the North East Combined Authority

Tracy Harrison, Chief Executive of the Northern Housing Consortium

Tim Heatley, co-founder of Capital & Centric

Tom Chance of the National Community Land Trust Network

Ellen Thinnesen, Chief Executive of Education Partnership North East

Samantha McClary, Chief Executive of the British Council of Offices

Graham Thrower, Head of the Institute for Economic and Social Inclusion

Now in its third year, the conference is being delivered in partnership with the University of Sunderland and the British Council for Offices (BCO). It will be chaired by Mark Easton, former Home Editor at the BBC, and is set to bring together around 20 influential voices from government, industry, investment, academia, and business.

Over the course of the two-day event, attendees will engage in keynote speeches, panel debates, and roundtable discussions focused on critical themes such as planning reform and housing delivery, community building and placemaking, infrastructure and resilience, city centre activation and repopulation, and the skills and innovation required to support the future workforce.

An audience of 200 industry leaders is expected to attend, with the conference coming at a crucial time as the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy and 2025 Spending Review set ambitious targets for business investment, innovation, and economic resilience.

With a national goal of delivering 1.5 million new homes, Sunderland and the wider North East are poised to play a vital role in meeting housing demands at both scale and pace. The event will also feature a preview of the forthcoming Key Cities Network report, Turbocharging Housebuilding in Cities and Urban Areas, scheduled to launch in Parliament on October 15.

Delegates will explore how Sunderland’s City Plan and the North East Combined Authority’s Local Growth Plan align with national growth strategies, further positioning the city and region as a destination for investment.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration, and business at Sunderland City Council, said: “This is shaping up to be a fantastic event, with some really influential speakers coming to the city to participate and learn more about the way in which we're driving forward with the transformation of Sunderland.

"With flagship projects such as Riverside Sunderland, new skills and training facilities like the Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy, and major infrastructure schemes including Keel Crossing, Sunderland is emerging as a model future city, and we're delighted to be able to shine a spotlight on that at this brilliant conference.”

The Delivering the Future City Conference has been supported by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. To find out more about Delivering the Future City, visit https://www.exposunderland.com/future-city/delivering-future-city-2025 or follow Expo Sunderland on LinkedIn.