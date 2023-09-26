Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are being warned of road closures on busy routes in Sunderland.

Sunderland City Council said routine resurfacing and maintenance work is taking place on stretches of road across Wearside.

There will be lane closures on the A690/ A19 roundabout between 7am and 12 noon on Sunday, October 1.

A690 Houghton Cut will also be closed between 9.30am on 3.30pm on Monday 2 October, with diversions in place.

The closures are in place while Sunderland City Council carries out routine maintenance works including gully cleaning, street lighting maintenance and grass cutting.

Council officers say they have been programmed to coincide with periods of reduced traffic on these roads.

Throughout autumn, there will also be road closures on the A1231 and lane closures to the A182 Shiney Row roundabout, and the A19/ A183 roundabout.

The full programme of work and associated road and lane closures, is available on the council’s website at Roads and bridges - Sunderland City Council.

Resurfacing work will also take place overnight on the A690 westbound at West Rainton and on the A182 Station Road in Hetton.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Dynamic City, said: “As part of our commitment to infrastructure across Sunderland, we as a council strive to keep the city’s roads well-maintained and clean.

"While road closures can cause an inconvenience, we always aim to programme the work during quieter periods wherever possible.