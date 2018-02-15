Drivers warned of delays after crash on A690

Emergency services were called to a busy road in Houghton following a crash between a car and a HGV.

The incident took place at 8.10am today, Thursday, February 15, on the A690 Houghton Cut northbound, prior to the A1052 Dairy Lane.

Northumbira Police were called to the scene and confirmed that no one was seriously injured in the incident.

A spokesman for the force warned there may be some congestion as the road is in the process of being cleared.

A police spokesman said: "At 8.10am police received a report of a collision between a car and a HGV.

"Emergency services attended but nobody was seriously injured.

"The road is in the process of being cleared but there is still some congestion."

Traffic is reported to be backed up from Doxford Park to Seaham as a result of the incident.