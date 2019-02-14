Drivers face delays for next six weeks as work on busy junction in Sunderland continues

Transport chiefs have warned drivers to expect delays for the next six weeks in and around Sunderland's busy Wheatsheaf junction

Sunderland City Council says delays are possible as works continue on the Northern Gateway project, which will create two-way traffic for all vehicles on North Bridge Street and Dame Dorothy Street.

Works on junction alterations at the Wheatsheaf traffic islands for the improved traffic flows are due to begin this Saturday.

The works are anticipated to last until the end of March.

Motorists are being encouraged to consider alternative routes over this period.

If travelling from the west into Sunderland, motorists are encouraged to use the Northern Spire or Queen Alexandra Bridge river crossings.



From the north, motorists can use the A183 though Roker and Dame Dorothy Street approaches, or the Queen Alexandra Bridge to avoid the Wheatsheaf Junction.



The Northern Gateway scheme is due for completion in Spring this year.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place for the duration of the works, including all the resurfacing.

The council says that the scheme includes:

• New signalised junction at the Church Street North/Dame Dorothy Street junction, with new pedestrian crossing facilities

• Road widening on Dame Dorothy Street for two-way traffic. This includes the construction of a new retaining wall within the grass verge

• New road layout at the North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street junction to allow a right turn onto Dame Dorothy Street

• Amendments at the Wheatsheaf allowing all vehicles to travel southbound on North Bridge Street

• Changes to the roadmarkings over the Wearmouth Bridge and southern bridgehead roundabout.

More about the project can be found by going to https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/Northern-gateway