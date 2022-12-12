The incident, which involved a Nissan Qashqai, happened at around 1pm on Saturday (December 10), in Camberley Close, in the Tunstall area of the city.

Emergency services, including Northumbria Police; Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service; and the North East Ambulance Service, attended the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital, but no one in the house was is believed to have been injured.

Damage to a bungalow in Camberley Close following a one-vehicle collision on Saturday, December 10.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 1.12pm on Saturday police received a report of a collision on Camberley Close, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene where it was established a car had collided with a house.

“It is believed the occupant of the vehicle, a 67-year-old man had fallen unwell in the moments prior to the collision.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment and nobody in the house was injured.”

Pictures and video footage taken in the street the day after the incident (Sunday, December 11), show a metal cordon and wooden construction board in place outside the affected property.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman added in a separate statement: “We received a call at 1.07pm [on Saturday] to attend an incident where a car had collided with a house.

