News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Driver taken to hospital after car collides with Sunderland bungalow after 67-year-old man fell ill at the wheel

A car collided with a bungalow in Sunderland after a 67-year-old man fell ill at the wheel, according to Northumbria Police.

By Sam Johnson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident, which involved a Nissan Qashqai, happened at around 1pm on Saturday (December 10), in Camberley Close, in the Tunstall area of the city.

Emergency services, including Northumbria Police; Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service; and the North East Ambulance Service, attended the scene.

Hide Ad

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital, but no one in the house was is believed to have been injured.

Damage to a bungalow in Camberley Close following a one-vehicle collision on Saturday, December 10.
Most Popular

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 1.12pm on Saturday police received a report of a collision on Camberley Close, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene where it was established a car had collided with a house.

Hide Ad

“It is believed the occupant of the vehicle, a 67-year-old man had fallen unwell in the moments prior to the collision.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment and nobody in the house was injured.”

Hide Ad

Pictures and video footage taken in the street the day after the incident (Sunday, December 11), show a metal cordon and wooden construction board in place outside the affected property.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman added in a separate statement: “We received a call at 1.07pm [on Saturday] to attend an incident where a car had collided with a house.

Hide Ad

"We dispatched a paramedic ambulance and a clinical team leader and took one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital.”

Read More
UK snow: North East warned to brace for winter weather as Yellow warning for sno...
SunderlandNorth East Ambulance ServiceNorthumbria PoliceEmergency servicesTunstall