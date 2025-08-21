Google

A drink driver was caught at almost three times the booze limit when he overtook an unmarked police car at speed in Sunderland, a court heard

Luke Edwards, 32, floored his Volvo on Hylton Lane, Downhill, at night on Friday, July 11 – but was then stopped in his tracks by officers. Edwards, of Maple Terrace, Shiney Row, was ordered to pull over and did so in Kingsway Road, prosecutor Liz Waby said.

She revealed he gave a positive reading at the roadside and again at a police station after his arrest. He is facing a roads’ ban of up to 28 months after pleading guilty to a drink drive charge before magistrates in South Tyneside.

Ms Waby said: “This is a matter that was at shortly before 11pm. Officers were on mobile patrol in an unmarked vehicle on Hylton Lane. They noticed a Volvo travelling in excess of the speed limit and driving in an erratic way.

“They have stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver. They noticed his speech was slurred and he smelled of intoxicants.”

The court was told Edwards gave a roadside breath test reading of 105mcg of alcohol – and was arrested. At a police station, he blew 99mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg. He has four previous convictions from eight offences but has not been before a court since 2022.

Edwards also pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to surrender to court on Thursday, August 7. Duncan Emmerson, defending, told magistrates it was likely they would need a report about Edwards before he could be sentenced. He added: “The defendant is aware that an interim disqualification will be imposed.”

Of not surrendering to custody after being bailed, he added: “He simply apologises for failing to appear. He got his dates mixed up and thought he was here tomorrow. He tried to make amends by handing himself in at a police station.”

Magistrates handed Edwards an interim driving ban and adjourned the case for reports and he will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, October 9. Mohammed Ismail, chair of the bench, told him: “You’ve pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol. The reading was quite high.”