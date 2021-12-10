Dramatic warning video shows Christmas tree going up in flames as firefighters issue plea

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) are offering to fit smoke alarms free of charge in homes, and are urging people to take up the offer.

It comes ahead of the Christmas period when more people take to the kitchen to cook up a festive feast for their family and friends, with other festive factors such as decorations also increasing risks.

TWFRS have revealed 56% f accidental fires in 2021 started in the kitchen, with a total of 36 kitchen fires in December last year.

There is also concern that many of the homes that do have smoke alarms have them fitted in areas which won’t keep people safe in an emergency.

Area manager Richie Rickaby said “Most people will know that TWFRS fit smoke and heat detectors for free, you just have to contact us on our website and a member of the team will be round to educate you how to make sure your home is safe this Christmas.

“Smoke alarms are our first line of defence when it comes to fires and it’s shocking to know that 25% of households in the region don’t have them.

“By not having one in your home, the lives of you and your family could be at risk. If a fire starts while you’re asleep then, by the time you realise what is happening, it could be too late.

“We are here to create the safest community we can but we can’t do that without your help, so get in touch and get yourself an early Christmas present by having a smoke alarm fitted.”

If you're worried about your smoke alarm not working or where it's placed, get in touch with TWFRS and get your smoke alarm fitted to make sure you are safe this Christmas.

You can request a Safe and Well Check, which includes the fitting of free smoke alarms and advice to protect your home from fire by calling TWFRS on their freephone number 0800 032 7777 or fill in their online form.

