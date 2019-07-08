Dramatic photos after car crashed into garden off busy Sunderland road - just around the corner from a primary school
A man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed through a garden fence and destroyed a shed off a busy road in Sunderland – around the corner from a primary school.
Emergency services were called today (Monday, July 8) at around 8.45pm to a crash on St Luke’s Road, in Sunderland, just around the corner from North View School.
One car crashed into a parked car before smashing through a garden fence and destroying a garden shed.
The man who was driving the car has been taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
Planks of shattered wood and debris were left strewn across the street.
Krzysztof Choznacki’s garden fence and shed were destroyed in the crash which has also damage the wall outside his neighbour’s house.
The 39-year-old was at work when the incident happened and was called by police.
He said: “I only bought the house two years ago, it’s a brand new shed.
“I don’t know what I can do now or if I’ll get any help clearing it up.
“It’s all destroyed.
“It’s only a shed, it could have been so much worse if someone or even a child was walking past at the time.”
The car has now been recovered and a clean up operation will begin to remove the debris.
Neighbour, Irene Matthews, said: “It was horrendous. It’s a bad road this, you’ve got a bad bend.
“I dread to think what could have happened. We have shards of wood from the fence in our garden.”
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly after 8.45am today (Monday), police received a report of a collision on Saint Luke’s Road in Sunderland.
“It was reported that a grey Saab had collided with a parked car and then struck a garden shed.
“A male in the Saab was taken to hospital with what is believed to be serious but non-life threatening injuries.
“The vehicle has since been recovered and the road is fully open.”