Don't be a spenk! 14 Mackem insults and what they mean

The more we like them, the more we call them horrible names.

The North East boasts some colourful slang, and Sunderland folk have a huge number of playful insults to pick from.

Here’s our run-down of the 14 insults you’ll know if you’re a mackem – though hopefully you haven’t been on the receiving end of more than about six of them.

Do you know some that aren’t here? We probably can’t use them ...

1 . Eurgh, that's minging Minging typically means disgusting or gross, and can refer to anything from food that's gone off to a person's physical appearance. It's used around the country but especially here in Sunderland.

2 . What a spenk Spenk is our city's own version of a dork, geek, or dweeb

3 . Look at the state of that clip A clip refers to someone whose dress sense, personal style or grooming is not all it ought to be.