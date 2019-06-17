Dolphins spotted off the coast of Roker

One Sunderland Echo reader spotted a group of dolphins down at Roker beach over the weekend.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 17 June, 2019, 12:32

When Sharon Anne took a trip down to Roker beach on Sunday, she was not expecting to see dolphins bobbing along in the water.

At about 4.30pm, she looked out from the pier and saw some small black dots on the water horizon.

Video shows dolphins off the coast of Roker. Picture credit: Sharon Anne Facebook

As they got closer, Sharon could see that they were dolphins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

She grabbed her phone, captured the mammal, and sent it in to the Sunderland Echo.

Sharon, from Sunderland, said: “I always miss them, so couldn’t believe it when there were so many. I’ve just got back from my holiday in Ibiza and didn’t even see one there.”

If you have an interesting video then please send it to our Facebook page.