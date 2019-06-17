Dolphins spotted off the coast of Roker
One Sunderland Echo reader spotted a group of dolphins down at Roker beach over the weekend.
When Sharon Anne took a trip down to Roker beach on Sunday, she was not expecting to see dolphins bobbing along in the water.
At about 4.30pm, she looked out from the pier and saw some small black dots on the water horizon.
As they got closer, Sharon could see that they were dolphins.
She grabbed her phone, captured the mammal, and sent it in to the Sunderland Echo.
Sharon, from Sunderland, said: “I always miss them, so couldn’t believe it when there were so many. I’ve just got back from my holiday in Ibiza and didn’t even see one there.”
