Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors Ernest Gibson and Tracey Dixon with the new Dolphin bin at Whitburn.

Visitors to the seafront have an extra incentive to keep the coast clean and tidy with the installation of a new marine-themed bin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dolphin bin, which has been installed at Whitburn Bents in Sea Lane, is aimed at encouraging people visiting the area to dispose of their single use plastic bottles and recyclable materials, which will be taken away for recycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facility forms part of a wider recycling initiative to help reduce the amount of plastic left on beaches and coastal areas and ending up in the ocean.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, a Whitburn councillor and leader of South Tyneside Council, said: "The danger of plastic pollution to our marine and coastal environment is well documented.

“The Dolphin bin will support people to recycle on-the-go by providing a place for visitors to recycle their empty cans, glass and plastic bottles while out and about, enjoying our stunning coastal areas.

"It will also help to raise awareness of the detrimental impact and damage they do to the environment and the risk that these materials pose to birds, mammals and wildlife.

“It’s a wonderful addition to our Whitburn coastline.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative supports the borough’s Protect Our Ocean campaign which continues to highlight the importance of wider coastal education around issues such as single-use plastics and reusable materials, as well as encouraging businesses to do what they can to make their businesses greener.

In January 2022, the Council also declared an urgent need for ocean recovery with its Motion for the Ocean, pledging to make a commitment to take positive action to help enhance and restore nature and protect the coastline.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, said: “We are doing a great deal of work in the fight against climate change, raising awareness of the need to protect our ocean and educating people about the adverse impact of plastics on our planet.