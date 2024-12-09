4 . Chase (Saluki Cross)

Chase is a lovely young lad who hasn't had much exposure to the world so is looking for a family that will be patient and understanding while he settles into home life. His family will need to be up for doing some basic training and confidence building with him which will help set him up for success in the future. Chase loves his humans and will need to have someone around for him throughout the day to keep him company and build on any time left alone very gradually. | Dogs Trust Darlington