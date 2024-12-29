Dogs Trust: 15 lovely dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 29th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 15 gorgeous pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

Beautiful Chief is a goofy boy who loves to roll around on the sofa and enjoys carrying around his toys. He can be a little worried in new situations and can take time to build his confidence so he will need patient adopters willing to take the time to settle him in to his home and someone to be around for him during the day before building on his leaving hours.

2. Chief (Rottweiler)

Pixie is a lovely girl who would like to have a home where her humans will be around to settle her in and build on any leaving hours. She would like to have a family that will continue her basic training and she does enjoy having treats which should help her along with this. Pixie enjoys meeting other dogs and this does bring out her playful side so she would enjoy either sharing her home with another dog or having walking buddies she can meet up with for walks and play time.

3. Pixie (Lurcher)

Mannie is a lovely young boy who is looking for a family that will teach him the basics and to continue his training. He could share his home with another dog who will enjoy playing with him and will enjoy meeting dogs with similar play styles out on walks. When it comes to handling Mannie he can be a little worried by the formal side therefore he would be best suited to living with teens aged 14 and above.

4. Mannie (Border Collie)

Mannie is a lovely young boy who is looking for a family that will teach him the basics and to continue his training. He could share his home with another dog who will enjoy playing with him and will enjoy meeting dogs with similar play styles out on walks. When it comes to handling Mannie he can be a little worried by the formal side therefore he would be best suited to living with teens aged 14 and above. | Dogs Trust Darlington

