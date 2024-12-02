Dogs Trust: 13 loving dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East (cloned)

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 10:38 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 10:41 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington’s rehoming centre has more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 13 cute pups in need of a home in time for Christmas - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

These dogs are all looking for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

Zena ‘the ballerina’ is a beautiful, intelligent, active girl that enjoys exploring the world with her favourite humans! She enjoys quieter walks as she can be worried by other dogs, but she is progressing very well with her confidence and training! Zena is fully muzzle trained and loves a car ride – meaning your adventures can be varied and fun.

2. Zena (Bulldog Cross)

Bouncy Bruno is a bundle of energy. Positive outlets such as training and enrichment activities will be great ways to put his energy to good use. He’ll need someone around majority of the day to keep him entertained and settle him into home life. He does like to think certain items in the home, including food, are just for him.

3. Bruno (German Wirehaired Pointer Cross)

Scarlett is an excitable girl looking for a family who are confident around larger breeds. She is super friendly but doesn’t always remember her size so would be best to live with older primary school kids. In the home Scarlett would like to be the only dog but she can share her walks with a few well-mannered four-legged friends.

4. Scarlett (Akita)

