Dogs Trust: 13 beautiful dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 13 gorgeous pups in need of a home in time for Christmas - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Tyson is a fun, excitable boy who loves attention and absolutely loves his toy time. He could share his home with another playful dog but they may need to be monitored around toys because of how much he loves them. If children are in the home they will need to be aged 12 and over due to his excitable behaviour around toys.

2. Tyson (Staffordshire Bull Terrier)

Tyson is a fun, excitable boy who loves attention and absolutely loves his toy time. He could share his home with another playful dog but they may need to be monitored around toys because of how much he loves them. If children are in the home they will need to be aged 12 and over due to his excitable behaviour around toys. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Winter is a playful girl who will make you laugh with her goofy zoomies and playful nature. She is looking for adopters who will continue her training in the home as she is a bundle of excitement who can struggle to switch off and will need some further socialising with other dogs. She can share her home with another dog who will be able to match her playstyle.

3. Winter (Lurcher)

Winter is a playful girl who will make you laugh with her goofy zoomies and playful nature. She is looking for adopters who will continue her training in the home as she is a bundle of excitement who can struggle to switch off and will need some further socialising with other dogs. She can share her home with another dog who will be able to match her playstyle. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Bruno is a sweet lad ready to find a quiet home to fully settle and relax in. He’d love for the home to have a garden for him to lounge about in. Bruno is dog social and can live with another. If not, he’d be just as happy to have a doggy friendship group for when out and about.

4. Bruno (Mastiff cross)

Bruno is a sweet lad ready to find a quiet home to fully settle and relax in. He’d love for the home to have a garden for him to lounge about in. Bruno is dog social and can live with another. If not, he’d be just as happy to have a doggy friendship group for when out and about. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs TrustDogsPuppiesAdoptionDarlington
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice