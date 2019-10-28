Dog rescued by coastguard after falling from cliffs

The dog was taken to the vets after being reunited with its owners. Photo: Blyth Coastguards

On the evening of Sunday, October 23, Blyth Coastguard Team worked with Blyth Lifeboat Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade to rescue Tobey, a dog who had fallen over the cliffs at Seaton Sluice.

All three teams were sent to the scene of the incident by Humber Coastguard.

Cliff rescue equipment was set up to recover the dog who was stranded at the bottom of the cliffs.

The dog had fallen from the cliffs. Photo: Blyth Coastguards

A spokesperson for Blyth Coastguard said: “Once the dog was recovered he was reunited with his owners and taken to the vets for treatment.”

The Coastguard is now urging the public to remember to keep their dogs on a lead when walking along cliff paths to avoid incidents like this happening again.

If an incident does happen when you are out, contact Coastguard in a Coastal Emergency on 999.