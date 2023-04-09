South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (VLB) were called out to help the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team after a report of a dog over the cliff at Whitburn Coastal Park at 8.11am on Easter Sunday morning, April 9.

A spokesperson for the VLB said: “The dog could been seen on the beach and appeared ok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The teams set up their rope rescue equipment and our technician was lowered to recover it. We quickly rescued it and handed it back to the owner.

Picture c/o South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade.

"She informed us that the dog had landed in the water when it ran off the cliff, which was lucky or the outcome may have been a lot different.

“We would like to remind all dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead when near the cliffs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad