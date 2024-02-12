Dog dies after cliff fall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dog has died after falling over cliffs, despite the efforts of Sunderland rescuers.

Emergency services from Sunderland and South Shields were called to Frenchman's Bay in South Shields shortly after 7.30am today, Monday, February 12.

A South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) statement said: "The team were tasked along with our colleagues from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team to a report of a dog over the cliffs at Frenchman's Bay.

Frenchman's Bay

"Teams set up their rope rescue equipment and our technician was lowered to recover it, unfortunately the dog was deceased.

"We then took the dog and a very upset owner back to his car."

The call-out follows two alerts for the coastguard and life brigade teams on Sunday, February 11.

Shortly after 3.30am, they were called to an incident at Marsden but by the time the first crew members had arrived on scene, the situation had been resolved by police.

At 5.42pm, they were summoned to a report of a woman in the sea at South Shields Pier.

An SSVLB statement said: "As the first team member arrived, they were being held onto by members of the public.

"Working with them, we recovered her to the pier and provided first aid until the ambulance arrived.