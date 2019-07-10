Do you have what it takes to join the coastguard? Sunderland and Seaham teams need new volunteers
Have you ever thought about a life-saving career with the coastguard?
It’s an important job that keeps people safe along the coast and at sea, and both Seaham and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Teams are looking for new volunteers to train as coastguard rescue officers.
We’ve spoken to senior coastal operations officer Adam Turner on what prospective volunteers can expect.
Which incidents are the coastguard called to?
Coastguard rescue officers are called out at any time, in all weathers, and may have to work in hazardous situations and carry out physically demanding tasks.
Teams respond to a range of emergency incidents including people in the water, technical rope rescue incidents, mud rescue incidents, Search and Rescue Helicopter Operations, and vulnerable missing person searches.
What are the requirements?
Applicants must be over the age of 18, have a full UK driving licence and live within a 25-minute driving time of the station.
All volunteers must be ‘reasonably fit and in good health’ and recruits will be required to take a health and fitness test and meet eyesight and hearing requirements.
You must be available to attend three training courses in Seaham from Monday, November 4 to Friday, November 8; and the weekends of November 23/24 and December 7/8.
Do you need any previous experience?
Volunteers don’t need to have any emergency service of maritime experience.
New recruits will receive first aid, casualty care and water safety and operations courses before heading out on their first shout.
There are also opportunities to be trained for rope rescue.
How much time will you need to commit?
Adam said: “We’re asking people to be on call as much as they can be. I don’t like to put a number on it because we understand people have lives too. But what we really need is for people who are willing to dedicate their time.”
A training sessions takes place every week so that teams are prepared for whatever emergency comes their way.
People with good day time availability during the working week are of interest.
How do you apply?
Email area5@mcga.gov.uk before Friday, August 23 with your name, age, current address, contact number, current employment status and some information about yourself.