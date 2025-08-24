'Do not travel' warning for North East passengers as rail chaos continues
Strike action by the RMT union on Saturday (August 23) and Monday (August 25) means CrossCountry will run a reduced timetable over the bank holiday weekend.
No services ran yesterday and further disruption is expected today (August 24), with train cancellations expected and “extremely busy” limited services.
CrossCountry is “strongly” advising passengers not to travel on the following routes, instead travelling either side of the bank holiday weekend:
- Birmingham to Manchester
- Birmingham to the North East and Scotland
- Birmingham to Nottingham
- Birmingham to Leicester, Cambridge, and Stansted Airport
Additionally, planned engineering work in the West Midlands area will impact the CrossCountry services that do run, meaning some journeys will take longer.
The disruption will continue into bank holiday Monday, with CrossCountry stating: “ A very limited CrossCountry service will operate between 08:00 and 18:00 only. The trains that do run are expected to be busy.”