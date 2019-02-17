There is disruption to train services between Sunderland and London on Grand Central trains today.

The company says that the 9.51am train from Kings Cross to Sunderland will now terminate at Hartlepool.

Customers for Sunderland may travel on the next available Northern service from Hartlepool to Sunderland.

And the 2.12pm train from Sunderland to Kings Cross will now be started from Hartlepool.

Grand Central tweeted: "Passengers from Sunderland may travel on the 14:28 Northern Rail service from Sunderland towards Carlisle, change at Newcastle Central and travel on the next available LNER service."