A man who sent explicit material to a 12-year-old girl's Facebook Messenger was caught in a police sting.

In October last year Damon Walmsley exchanged messages and sent sexual images to who he thought was an underage child over the social media app. But Newcastle Crown Court heard the fake profile had been set up and was being managed by an undercover police officer, with no real child involved.

Walmsley, 49, of Wessington Terrace, Washington, Tyne and Wear, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication and attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act. Mr Recorder Nicholas Lumley KC said it was "worrying and deviant behaviour" while Walmsley was no doubt profoundly affected by drink.

The recorder said while Walmsley has a criminal record, this offending was "out of character". Walmsley was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years, with a two-year community order, rehabilitation requirements and alcohol treatment programme.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for five years.