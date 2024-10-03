Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More details of an ambitious housing project for Sunderland’s riverside have been confirmed as a planning application goes in for a new 165-home city centre neighbourhood.

CGI of the Farringdon Row 'clifftop houses' | Submitted

Placefirst has submitted plans for housing on Farringdon Row, a key city centre regeneration site which has been waiting to be put to use for more than a decade.

Placefirst said the plans will ‘see the delivery of a high-quality residential neighbourhood, comprising 67 houses and 98 apartments amongst a network of open places’, as part of the wider Riverside Sunderland Masterplan.

The proposals are for a mix of one-and-two-bedroom apartments, and two-to-three-bedroom houses for long term rent.

Some of the properties will have their own private gardens, and there will also be communal gardens at the development, if plans are granted permission.

Placefirst was the firm behind the ‘Scholars View’ development in Hetton, which created 116 ‘Build-to-Rent’ homes.

The Farringdon Row site has views over the River Wear and Riverside Park.

The homes will be built to the new EPC ‘A’ rating, meaning they will be built to have very high standards of energy efficiency, making them more eco-friendly and cheaper to run.

Sunderland City Council and Placefirst exchanged contacts for development in August 2024 after what Placefirst describes as a ‘detailed and positive public consultation’.

Placefirst said it has worked closely with local architects IDP Partnerships and development consultants Identity Consult, sustainable engineering consultants Cundall, landscape architects LUC and mechanical and electrical engineering consultants TACE, to develop the submitted plans.

Graeme Mill, Head of Design at Placefirst, said: “After a highly collaborative consultation process with the local community and Sunderland City Council, we’re confident that this development meets the rising demand for high-quality secure housing options in Sunderland.

“The speed at which we’ve been able to progress this project demonstrates the strength of the scheme and local confidence in our proposal. As we reach this next milestone, we’re committed to continuing to work closely with residents and the City Council to successfully deliver Farringdon Row.”

Cllr Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for Business, Housing and Regeneration at Sunderland City Council, said: “We made a commitment as a City Council to deliver more secure housing for the people of Sunderland and in Placefirst we believe we have found the perfect partner to help us achieve just that.

“The company is one of the UK’s leading build-to-rent developers, delivering high-quality, well-maintained homes, so I am hopeful that my Council colleagues share our ambition to deliver this new, sustainable community in the heart of our ever-transforming city.”