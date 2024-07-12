Details confirmed for Durham Miners' Gala service at Durham Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hugely popular Miners Festival Service at Durham Cathedral will return this weekend as part of the Durham Miners Gala. The service, which takes place at 3pm, has been part of every Gala since 1897.

Tens of thousands of people are preparing to gather in Durham City on Saturday, July 13, 2024, for the 138th Miners Gala, with a procession up to the cathedral.

This year two new banners will process into the cathedral accompanied by brass and silver bands. They will be blessed as part of the cathedral by the acting Bishop of Durham, the Rt Revd Sarah Clark.

The new banners are Deaf Hill, which will be accompanied North Lakes Band, and Wheatley Hill with GT Group Peterlee Band. The Durham Miners Association (DMA) Brass Band will lead the bands and banners and play during the service. The procession begins at 2.30pm followed by the service at 3pm.

The Rt Revd Nick Baines, the Bishop of Leeds will preach the sermon. Simon Kennedy, Regional Secretary for the teachers union NASUWT, will give the annual address on behalf of the DMA, and Mary Kelly Foy MP, member of parliament for the City of Durham will do a Bible reading.

County Durham poet Bernadette McAloon will read her poem Coaly Widow, a commemoration of the West Stanley disaster that claimed the lives of 168 miners.

The Very Revd Dr Philip Plyming, the Dean of Durham, said: "I am looking forward to welcoming people from across our great County to the Miners Festival Service. Coal was once mined just across the river from Durham Cathedral and we continue to celebrate an industry and a culture which helped make County Durham the proud community it is.

“This year we will also be marking the fortieth anniversary of the Miners’ Strike and the service will include an Act of Remembrance in which we bring before God memories of accomplishment - but also pain and loss."

DMA chairman Stephen Guy said:

“The service at Durham Cathedral is a highlight of Gala day and is highly valued by all of us at the DMA and by people across the coalfield.

“Our thanks to everyone at the cathedral for their friendship and support and for hosting this service that recognises the sacrifice and achievements of our coalfield communities.”

The service is always very popular and people are advised to arrive in good time. Doors open at 1.30pm.

The service will also be live-streamed on Durham Cathedral’s YouTube page here - https://youtube.com/live/1y4bXT-GoXw

For more information visit www.durhamcathedral.co.uk.