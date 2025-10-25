'Despicable' North East sex offender, 21, who raped teenager jailed for 8 years

A 21-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Police have said that a sex offender who raped a teenager has been jailed for eight years. Levy Drew Richard Rowell subjected the girl to the horrendous attack in October 2022 before she managed to flee and alert the police.

The 21-year-old was arrested and despite denying all knowledge of the teenager and crime in interview, officers were able to follow the evidence and he was subsequently charged with rape and assault by penetration.

Rowell, of Shildon, pleaded not guilty but was found guilty in court and at Durham Crown Court, yesterday, sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

Levy Drew Richard Rowell | Durham Constabulary

He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and his victim granted a restraining order.

In her victim impact statement, the girl said Rowell’s crimes had had a devastating impact on her life, causing her to self-harm and drop out of school because of the trauma caused.

Investigating Officer Cheryl Nixon, said: “Rowell is a despicable criminal who showed no remorse for his actions and tried to stall his case at every turn.

“We are glad he is now serving a prison sentence which we hope will give his victim some closure and help her start to rebuild her life.

“The victim has been incredibly brave throughout this investigation and court process and we hope this result brings her some closure as she starts to recover.”